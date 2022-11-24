Photos: Akufo-Addo visits Black Stars team Hotel ahead of World Cup 2022 opener

President Akufo-Addo has touched down in Qatar ahead Black Stars opening game against Portugal in the FIFA World Cup 2022.
The President who visited the team's Hotel and motivated the four-time African champions is expected to be in attendance at the Stadium 974 later today at 4:00 pm.
The Black Stars after a disappointing campaign in Brazil in 2014 and having missed out in the last edition in Russia will be hoping to make a strong statement against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal today.
However, they will have to play above themselves to also get a win like the shocks Saudi Arabia and Japan handed to Argentina and Germany respectively.