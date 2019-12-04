Photos: Arsenal Ghana meets Mesut Ozil's agent as they interact and share ideas

Arsenal Ghana (largest Arsenal fan base in Ghana) have met Arsenal and German forward Mesut Ozil's agent Dr. Erkut Sogut.
The meeting took place yesterday December 3, 2019, at the Lethawood Pub and Grill in Madina, Accra at 7 pm.
Arsenal Ghana welcomed him and also presented a portrait of his client Ozil to him.
The leaders of Arsenal Ghana thanked him for agreeing to meet them and interact with them.
Mr Erkut is one of the most powerful agents in the world of football, he thanked Arsenal Ghana for their gesture and promised to keep in constant touch with them.
Mr Ekut's main purpose in Ghana is to scout talented young players and also lecture student on sports management.
He was at the Ghana Institute of Journalism yesterday and will be present at the University of Ghana today.
As part of his visit, he also donated items to some deprived communities in Ghana.
Some Exco members of Arsenal Ghana present at the meeting were Michael Kwafo Oppong (Head of Media ASCG, Daniel Baafi Antwi ( ASCG Organizer), Gloria Arku( Head of ASCG Ladies) and Berlinda Addison- Ansah( Secretary ASCG Central Branch)