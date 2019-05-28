PHOTOS: Asamoah Gyan meets coach Kwesi Appiah as the two fix their almost 'broken relationship'

Black Stars General Captain Asamoah Gyan today May 28, 2019, met with coach Kwesi Appiah as the two held a meeting.
The meeting comes on the back of recent developments in the Black Stars where coach Kwesi Appiah handed the captaincy to Andre Ayew and made Gyan the General captain, a position which is new.
Gyan did not take this lightly and subsequently retired from the national team but for the intervention of President Akufo-Addo, he rescinded his decision to make himself available for selection ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Gyan also requested to meet Kwesi Appiah so the two will fix their relationship which seemed broken and that has come to a fruitful end.
Gyan took to Twitter and wrote: Met Coach today ....Great family...Ghana our Beloved Country is first
