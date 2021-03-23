Photos: Black Stars hold final training before jetting off to South Africa for AFCON qualifier

The Black Stars of Ghana held their final training session at the Accra Sports Stadium earlier today before they jet off to South Africa.
The Black Stars will depart Accra for Johannesburg today, March 23, 2021 for the matchday five Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.
Ghana will play South Africa on Thursday, March 25 in Johannesburg, before hosting Sao Tome and Principe in Accra on Sunday, March 28.
The Black Stars sit at the top of Group C with 9 points after four games are in search of a ticket to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
Meanwhile, Bamlak Tessema Weyesa from Ethiopia has been appointed to handle the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between South Africa and Ghana.
The 40-year-old FIFA referee will be assisted by compatriots, Kindie Mussie (Assistant I), Temesgin Samuel Atango (Assistant II) and Biruk Yemanebirhan Kassaun (Fourth Referee).
Mohau John Sentso from Lesotho will serve as the Match Commissioner.
Titus Haimbili Kunamuene from Namibia has also been appointed as General Coordinator with Joshua Robert Knipp to serve as Assistant General Coordinator. Hergi Diebo from South Africa will work as COVID-19 Officer.
The Squad:
Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates – South Africa), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko - Ghana), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC - Ghana), Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko- Ghana)
Full Backs: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK – Greece), Benson Annan (MLK Zilina – Slovakia), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC – Ghana), Imoro Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko)
Central Defenders: Nicholas Opoku (Amiens SC – France), Ganiyu Ismael (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), Joseph Adjei (Legon Cities), Yussif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko)
Central Midfield: Kudus Mohammed (Ajax Amsterdam – Holland), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning F.C - China), Afriyie Acquah (Yeni Malatyaspor - Turkey), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens SC - France), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics -Ghana), Justice Blay (Medeama SC - Ghana), Kwame Afriyie Poku (Colchester United – England)
Left Attacking Midfield: Osman Bukari (Gent – Belgium), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC- Ghana)
Attackers: Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Professional- China), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia – Italy), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), John Antwi (Pyramids FC – Egypt), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (Willem II – Holland), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor – Turkey)