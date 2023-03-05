Photos from Christian Atsu’s one week observation at Adringanor

Family of Christian Atsu, loved ones, members of the football fraternity and the general public gathered to celebrate the life of the former Black stars winger during the one week observation at the Adringanor Astro Turf on Saturday, March 4,
The final funeral rites of the late Christian Atsu Twasam will be held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Christian Atsu, a former player of Cheetah FC, Rio Ave, FC Porto, Chelsea FC, AFC Bournemouth, Everton FC, Malaga CF, and Newcastle United passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
His body was found under the rubble of his house in Turkey following the deadly earthquake that struck some parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, 2023.