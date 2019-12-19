PHOTOS: George Abege scores as Kotoko draw with Asokwa Deportivo

George Abege was on target as Asante Kotoko and Asokwa Deportivo shared spoils in a warm-up friendly at the Adako Jachie training complex.
The lower tier side proved a strong opposition for the Porcupines as they played a 3-3 draw in the friendly as part of preparations for the upcoming 2019/20 football season.
Burkinabe international Sogne Yacouba broke the deadlock of the game in the 26th minute as the first half ended 1-0.
Asokwa Deportivo restored parity in the second through the penalty spot in the 76th minute. Kotoko then struck twice through Justice Blay and George Abege before Asokwa Deportivo pegged them back with two late goals as they game in a stalemate.