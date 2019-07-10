PHOTOS: Hearts of Oak unveil Umbro kits

Hearts of Oak have today, July 10 unveiled their Umbro kits at a ceremony held at the Accra Sports Stadium media centre.
The Ghanaian powerhouse last year signed a partnership agreement with the English sportswear and doing so joined a host of clubs including Everton, Huddersfield Town, Werder Bremen and FC Nürnberg who are being kitted by the English sportswear and football equipment supplier.
According to deal, Umbro will be the exclusive global technical partner of the club, supplying the Hearts playing squad with best-in-class authentic competition wear, training apparel and equipment, off field apparel, footwear and luggage.
The deal was brokered by their former Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mark Noonan.
Umbro will be kitting the Rainbow boys from the 2019-20 season replacing Barex.
The cost of a replica jersey is GH₵160.
