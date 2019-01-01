PHOTOS: Kotoko Goalie Felix Annan enjoys X'mas holidays with stunning girlfriend

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Van Annan is in Uk after coach C.K Akonnor has given the team some extended rest in the festive season, keeping the team fresh for their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.
The 24-year-old was spotted relaxing in England with stunning UK-based girlfriend Franny Annan.
He is currently in Nottingham, United Kingdom after featuring for Asante Kotoko in the CAF Confederation Cup when the Reds eliminated Kenyan outfit, Kariobangi Sharks at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
The pair seems to be inseparable if their social media accounts are anything to judge.
The Kotoko Custodian who turned 24 months ago and Franny has been official in the public domain for almost five years.
Annan showed off their romantic pictures on his Facebook and Twitter accounts as he celebrates his fifth anniversary with the girlfriend.
See Photos Below:
