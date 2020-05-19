Photos: Sports Minister inspects progress of work at Baba Yara Stadium

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon Isaac Kwame Asiamah (MP) has paid a surprise visit to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium over the weekend to ascertain the progress of works at the stadium.
The Sports Minister who has promised to ensure that the renovation was to be completed on scheduled stated that he would continue to embark on such surprise visits of all sports centres being constructed across the nation including those being renovated.
Speaking to a few selected media personnel present due to the adherence of the social distancing protocol, he assured that the stadium would be given an everlasting facelift as it happened elsewhere.
He called on the contractor to do well and complete the project on time. He also advised the workers to adhere to the Ghana Health Service protocols especially the social distancing.
The refurbishment works would see the stadium's damaged seats replaced, tartan track reconstructed, regrassing of the pitch and other interior works.
Source: MOYS