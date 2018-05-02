First National Bank - Join our community

Photos: Stephen Appiah visits West Ham United

By Mutala Yakubu
Ex-Black Stars Captain, Stephen Appiah has visited English Premier League side, West Ham United.

West Ham is the former club of Ghana international, Andre Ayew who now plies his trade for Swansea City.

The real reason behind Appiah's visit is unknown but it is clear the former Juventus midfielder's visit to the club has giving him some experience in football management.

He posted on his Instagram wall "Day Well spent @Westham Academy. A lot learnt. Mr Terry Westley Academy Manager. Head Of Coaching & Player Development".

Stephen Appiah popularly known as "Tonardo" is currently the coordinator for the Black Stars of Ghana.

He is also a brand ambassador for Betway who are also the sponsors of West Ham United.

