''Premier League clubs are selfish and greedy"- Alhaji Grusah

Bankroller of sensational King Faisal Alhaji Grusah has descended heavily on the 16 Premier League Clubs decision to boycott the Normalization Committee' special competition.
This comes back after 16 premier league clubs boycotted the special competition that will be launched on Monday, January 14.
In a letter to the Normalization Committee sighted by PrimeNewsGhana a portion reads "As respectfully expressed to the Normalisation Committee during yesterday’s meeting, we have grave concerns about the format presented and, as such, cannot commit to participating as currently constructed".
“Otherwise, we wish you all the best for the success of your special tournament as currently structured. We look forward to working with you toward the best interests of football in Ghana” - an official statement from Premier League clubs.
The outspoken football administrator has, however, thrown his weight behind the Normalization Committee, saying they should move ahead and play the competition even though the premier league clubs have boycotted.
According to Grusah, the premier league clubs should remember the uncertainties of life and they are just "selfish and greedy".
"The Premier League clubs are just been selfish and greedy, they shouldn't forget that football is just like life, it's full of ups and downs''.
You can be in the Premier League today and you will be in the 1st division tomorrow" said Alhaji Grusah in an interview with Accra-based Top FM.
Officially organised football activities have been halted since June following an expose by renowned investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas which showed some corrupt acts in Ghana football.