President Cup: Kotoko's confirmed starting XI to face Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu has named his men to do the job for him as they take on Hearts in the 2019 President’s Cup game at the Baba Yara Stadium this afternoon.
The team has Kwame Baah in goal for the epic encounter.
Emmanuel Agyeman Badu and Empem Dacosta will form the central defensive partnership with newly-signed Christopher Nettey and Patrick Yeboah at the full-back positions.
Defensive midfield gem Justice Blay will partner Collins Ameyaw in the middle, with Speedsters Augustine Okrah, and Emmanuel Gyamfi who captains the team in the absence of injured Felix Annan on the wings.
Mudasiru Salifu has been named to play behind talisman Songne Yacouba in a 4-4-2 system.
Kotoko lineup: Kwame Baah, Christopher Nettey, Patrick Yeboah, Agyemang Badu, Empem Dacosta, Justice Blay, Collins Ameyaw, Augustine Okrah, Emmanuel Gyamfi (C), Mudasiru Salifu, Songne Yacouba.
Subs: Osei Kwame, Wahab Adams, Didi Arnold, Imoro Ibrahim, Kelvin Andoh, Naby Keita, George Abege, Mathew Cudjoe, Douglas Owusu Ansah