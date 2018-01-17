Prez Akufo-Addo admits he has forgotten about 2014 WC "White paper"

President Akufo-Addo says he has forgotten about the white paper which the Dzamefe Commission proposed after their enquiry into Ghana's disastrous 2014 World Cup campaign.
Akufo-Addo, in a “Meet the Press’ session today at Flagstaff house, was asked by maverick sports presenter Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known as Countryman Songo if he has plans of implementing the recommendations of the Justice Senyo Dzamefe Commission.
Nana Akufo-Addo said “to be honest I have forgotten about the 2014 World Cup report but I have no doubt that my Minister of Sports is aware of it and would advise in due course what should be the reaction of me and the government to it,"
"It is not something which has been very much on my radar”.
It would be recalled that former President Mahama set up a Commission of Inquiry led by Justice Dzamefe to look into the circumstances that led to Ghana’s poor showing at the 2014 World Cup and the circumstances the led to over 3 million dollars being flown to the team in Brazil to pay bonuses of the players who had threatened to boycott the tournament.
Meanwhile, it has been over three years since the Dzamefe Commission finished its work and a government White Paper was issued to that effect, but most of the recommendations in the Commission report are yet to be implemented.