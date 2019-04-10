Profile: Cameroon national team

The Cameroon national football team, nicknamed in French Les Lions Indomptables (The Indomitable Lions), is controlled by the Fédération Camerounaise de Football.
The Indomitable Lions have won five Africa Cup of Nations titles in 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002 and 2017 and have also qualified seven times for the FIFA World Cup, more than any other African team (in 1982, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2010 and 2014).
However, the team has only made it once out of the group stage. They were the first African team to reach the quarter-final of the World Cup, in 1990, losing to England in extra time.
The team played its first international match on September 1956, against Belgian Congo losing 3–2. Their biggest defeat came on October 31, 1990, and June 28, 1994, losing 6-1 to Norway and Russia respectively while they recorded their highest margin in the game against Chad on April 1965, winning by 9-0.
The team is currently coached by Clarence Seedorf who was appointed on August 2018.
The Indomitable Lions most capped player is retired Rigobert Song who amassed (1993–2010) 137 caps and registered 5goals spanning a period of 17 years.
Retired Samuel Eto'o is the nations all-time top scorer with 56 goals in 114 appearances (1997-2014). A four-time African footballer of the year, Samuel is the only player to have completed European trebles (League, Cup and UEFA Champions League) in consecutive seasons, first with Barcelona in 2008-9 before repeating the feat with Inter Milan in 2009-10.
The Indomitable Lions is currently ranked 54th in the World and 7th in Africa, with its lowest ranking coming on February - March 2013 being placed 79th whilst achieving their highest in November 2006 – January 2007, November – December 2009 occupying the 11th position.
