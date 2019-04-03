Profile: Egypt national team

The Egypt national football team known as The Pharaohs, represents Egypt in men's International association football and is governed by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) founded in 1921, the governing body for football in Egypt.
The team's historic stadium is Cairo International Stadium but since 2012 the team has played most of its home games at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria.
Between 1958 and 1961, the team combined with Syria to form the United Arab Republic national football team, although the team's records are attributed only to Egypt by FIFA.
Egypt is the most successful national team in Africa, having won the Africa Cup of Nations a record seven times: the inaugural edition in 1957 and on home soil in 1959, as well as the 1986 edition, Burkina Faso in 1998, 2006 in Cairo, Egypt, Ghana in 2008 and Angola in 2010 edition.
Egypt has also been as high as ninth in the FIFA World Rankings, making the team one of only three African national teams to enter the world's top ten (the other two are Nigeria and Morroco).
Hassan Shehata is the most successful coach in the nation's history. He led Egypt to three successive titles at the African Cup of Nations in 2006, 2008 and 2010.
Thus becoming the second coach to win the trophy three times (a record) after Ghana's Charles Gyamfi, and the only one to win three consecutive cups. Egypt became the first African nation to achieve this streak.
Despite their respectable continental record, Egypt has so far made only three appearances in the World Cup (in 1934, 1990 and 2018), failing to win a game on all three occasions.
Egypt was the first African country to qualify for the World Cup in 1934. The Pharaohs is notorious for holding a spectacular continental record but yet failing to deliver at the world stage.
Their first and second participation was separated by 56 years and 13 days, a record. Their third participation was 28 years and 3 days later.
Another record Egypt holds is the oldest player to have ever played at the World Cup. At 45, retired goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary became the oldest ever player to play in a FIFA World Cup match in their final match against Saudi Arabia in 2018 playing the full 90 minutes, where he was able to save a penalty.
Javier Aguirre in July 2018 was appointed the head coach of the Egyptian national team manager job replacing Héctor Cúper who had a 3-year stint with the Pharaohs.
Retired Ahmed Hassan is the most capped Egyptian player and has notched 33 goals in 184 appearances.
The Pharaohs all-time top scorer is retired Hossam Hassan, registering 69 goals in 169 appearances.
The Pharaohs is currently ranked 57th in the World and 8th in Africa, with its lowest ranking coming on March 9, 1986, and June 12, 1997, being placed 62nd whilst achieving their highest on August 2010 occupying the 14th position.
The nation shoulders will be resting on Liverpool's star man Mohammed Sallah to lead the team to their 8th title.
