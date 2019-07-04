PSG sign Ander Herrera

PSG have completed the signing of Ander Herrera on a free transfer after his departure from Manchester United.
The Spanish midfielder left Old Trafford at the end of the season after his contract expired and has signed a five-year contract with the French giants, until June 30, 2024.
Herrera spent five seasons at the club, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during that time, and established himself as a fan favourite thanks to combative style and leadership qualities on the pitch.
Herrera made 189 appearances for the Red Devils, notching 20 goals and 27 assists.
The 29-year-old confirmed the move on his Instagram page: "I'm very happy to start a new step to my career in this club. Thanks to the @psg for this incredible welcome."
He will wear his favourite number 21 jersey at the Parc des Princes
