The Ghana Football Association(GFA) needs to announce that the Registration Window for the 2022/23 soccer season will open on Saturday, July 30, 2022 for Regional Football Association golf equipment – Division Two, Division Three, Juvenile and Women’s Regional Division One League golf equipment.
The opening of the registration window is in accordance with the GFA Regulations which makes provisions for the opening of registration earlier than graduation of every soccer season.
|Activity
|(Deadline
|Opening of Registration Window
|Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 00:01 GMT
|Closure of Registration Window
|Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 23:59 GMT
|Deadline for Responding to Queried Registration
|Friday, October 28, 2022 at 23:59 GMT
All golf equipment are anticipated to finish their registration earlier than the deadline.
Clubs are to notice that there shall be no extension and the deadline SHALL be enforced strictly.
As the 2022/2023 registration opens on July 30, 2022, the next Directives are to be noticed strictly:
- All queries for 2021/2022 season on membership’s dashboard when vetted and accredited after July 1, 2022 will revert to 2021/2022 season and subsequently golf equipment should (*30*)renew the registration of all their gamers once more for the 2022/2023 season.
- Payment for processing of registration licenses MUST be made earlier than purposes are submitted for vetting, in any other case such purposes shall not be vetted and shall be rejected within the system.
- Wrong, pretend, unreadable paperwork of their software, SHALL be rejected within the system.
- All Professional transfers of gamers each home and worldwide should be performed within the TMS earlier than registration will be accomplished within the registration system.
- Clubs are to make sure that they examine the participant’s identify within the system, earlier than registering a participant as a brand new participant. Club shall take full duty for the implications for registering current gamers as NEW PLAYERS.
- When a Club refuses to launch an novice participant to the brand new membership, the GFA shall launch the novice participant to the brand new membership to make sure clean registration of such a participant.
- When a Club refuses to counter instruct a switch request within the DTMS when there’s a switch settlement between the stated membership and the opposite membership, the participant concerned can be declared free and all the advantages within the switch settlement can be nullified.
- “Responsibility for the truthfulness of information on player’s registration lies on the clubs and not on the GFA” per the GFA Regulations.
Once once more, the Association needs to stay all golf equipment to be aware of the significance of deadlines, the strict compliance regime and the implications thereof, following the failure to stick to similar.