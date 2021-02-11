Richard Commey insists he has what it takes to be a two-time world champion

Richard Commey believes he is capable of being a two-time world champion.
The former IBF lightweight champion will later this week return to the ring for the first since losing the title to Teofimo Lopez in December 2019.
He will take on Jackson Marinez of the Dominican Republic on February 13.
Commey who is expected to use the Martinez fight as a tune-up towards his quest to become a two-time world is confident of overcoming his opponent and added that he is not underestimating Martinez one bit.
READ ALSO: Richard Commey congratulates Teofimo Lopez on becoming undisputed lightweight world champion
In an interview with Ring TV, Commey said, “I went back home after the bout with Teofimo [Lopez], and I’ve been training since, especially after the breakout of Covid-19.”
“Ever since my defeat, I’ve been working hard to come back. This is a great fight to get back into the mix of things. The lightweight division is packed and exciting and it’s all about getting back,” he stated.
He added, “Once I win this fight, it’ll be about showing that I still have what it takes to be champion again."
The Dominican has a single defeat in 20 professional fights with seven knockout victories but will be fighting a world champion for the first time in his career.
He is expected to give Commey a good account of himself against the wounded Ghanaian who needs a win badly to restart his quest for world glory.