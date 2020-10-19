Richard Commey congratulates Teofimo Lopez on becoming undisputed lightweight world champion

Richard Commey has congratulated Teofimo Lopez on becoming the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.
Teofimo Lopez put up a superb performance on Saturday night to beat Vasyl Lomachenko to unify all four lightweight titles inside the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.
Lopez, the IBF titleholder, unified the WBA, WBO and WBC titles after beating Lomachenko in a unanimous decision. The judges scored it 116-112, 119-109 and 117-113.
And Richard Commey who lost the IBF title to Lopez in December in 2019 was quick to praise the Honduran-American boxer on his new feat.
"Congratulations to @TeofimoLopez by becoming the undisputed lightweight champion of the world. He did it the correct way and the hard way, beating me a champion and then @VasylLomachenko a unified champion, no one can take that achievement away from him and at just 23."