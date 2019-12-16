VIDEO: Richard Commey vows to be back stronger to reclaim the world title

Richard Commey says losing the IBF title to Teofimo Lopez is a bitter pill for him to swallow and has assured his teeming supporters that he will stage a strong comeback to take what belongs to him.
Commey's second defence of the title he won early February suffered a major blow when he was knocked out in round two against Teofimo Lopez at the Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
However, the former IBF champion said despite the defeat he is drawing inspiration from the late Mohammed Ali, Anthony Joshua, Lennox Lewis among others who lost their world titles and reclaim it later in their career.
"I would just thank everybody for all the kind words of support, this is a very hard defeat for me to take but I will be back stronger and better than ever, sorry for letting all my fans down but I will learn from my mistake and be a world champion again 🇬🇭🇺🇸🇬🇧 God bless you all!"
