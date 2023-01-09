Roberto Martinez appointed new Portugal coach

Former Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has been confirmed as the new manager of the Portuguese national team, replacing Fernando Santos.
Martinez's contract with Belgium expired at the end of the 2022 World Cup, having been hired in 2016.
The former Wigan Athletic, Swansea City and Everton manager led Belgium to third in the 2018 World Cup but regularly came in for criticism for failing to get the most out of the country's 'Golden Generation'.
He now replaces Santos as Belgium manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract until the end of the 2026 World Cup.
Santos won Euro 2016 and helped bring through a number of young players but was dispensed with after the country were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup by Morocco in the quarter-finals.