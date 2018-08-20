Ronaldinho pays tribute to Kofi Annan

Brazilian football legend, Ronaldinho Gaúcho has paid tribute to Ghanaian Diplomat and Former UN Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, who passed away over the weekend.
Kofi Annan died in Switzerland after a short illness at age 80.
Ronaldinho joined a host of high profile personalities who eulogized the works of the Kofi Annan who was the UN General Secretary from 1997 to 2006.
The two time Balon d'Or winner Tweeted that he was pleased to have met Kofi Annan while he was alive.
Vá em paz, Kofi Annan 🙏🏾 Um dos grandes líderes que tive a honra de conhecer. Você sempre estendeu a mão com compaixão e empatia para todos os povos. Que sirva de exemplo para todos os governantes. pic.twitter.com/eW3J2UBvnd— Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) August 19, 2018