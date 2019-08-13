Ronaldo reveals the difference between himself and Messi

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has highlighted one key difference between himself and Barcelona's Lionel Messi.
According to the 33-year-old, the fact that he has won multiple Champions League with various clubs shows he is the ahead of his rival.
Ronaldo clinched the Champions League on five occasions with different clubs which include the 2008 triumph with Manchester United, winning it on 4 times with former club Real Madrid whilst Lionel Messi has lifted the European title on four occasions all with Barcelona.
“The difference with Messi is that I played for several clubs and won the Champions League with different clubs,” Ronaldo told DAZN“I was top scorer in the Champions League six seasons in a row. There aren’t many players who won five Champions League trophies, so this is why I feel that I can identify myself with this tournament.
“Messi is an excellent player who will be remembered not just for his Ballon d’Or wins, but also for having improved – like me – year after year.
“I wake up every morning with the idea in my head of training with the objective of achieving something more, not just to earn money.
“Thank God, I don’t lack money, so what I want to earn is a place in the history of football.”
READ ALSO: