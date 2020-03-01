Samuel Takyi becomes second Black Bomber to secure Tokyo 2020 ticket

Samuel Takyi has become the second Ghanaian Boxer Bomber to book a place in this years Olympics.
The 19-year-old on Saturday saw off Uganda's Isaac Masembe by a unanimous decision to joined Suleman Tetteh who secured Ghanaian's first ticket for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on Friday.
Black Bombers captain books Tokyo 2020 ticket
He defeated Kenosi Keamogetse Sadie of Mozambique 4-1 in the Flyweight division, to secure Ghana’s first slot for boxing at Tokyo 2020.
He is the first Ghanaian boxer to book a ticket to the games, after a disappointing outing on Thursday, when he failed to book a place in the finals of the competition.
Tetteh, would be making another appearance at the Olympic Games after participating in the London 2012 Games.
The remaining boxers are Samuel Takyi, Jessie Lartey and Shakul Samed would take their turn to search for another ticket for Ghana.