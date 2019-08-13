Sebastien Migne quits as Kenya coach

Sebastien Migne has stepped down from his position as the head coach of the Kenya national team.
This comes after the teams' abysmal performance at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt last month and the recent early exit from the African Nations Championships in the hands of neighbours Tanzania.
Kenya exited the Africa Cup of Nations tournament after winning only once in three group stage matches.
According to the statement released on Monday, the French international will no longer be the national team’s coach and that the reorganization and appointment process for a new technical bench is already underway.
"FKF and Migne have agreed on a settlement for the coach, over a period of time," a statement from the federation read.
"The federation wishes to thank coach Migne for his exemplary work and high standard of professionalism during his tenure, which culminated in the country qualifying for the 2019 Afcon tournament for the first time in 15 years.
"The reorganization and appointment process for a new technical bench is already underway and the team to steer the Harambee Stars forward will be announced shortly.
"We wish the coach all the best in his future endeavours, this even as we turn our focus on the upcoming 2021 Afcon qualifiers, with a view to try and qualify for the final tournament."
Kenya have been drawn in a group with Egypt, Togo and Comoros for he 2021 Nations Cup qualifying campaign that begins in November.
The Harambee Stars were given a bye into the group stage of the 2022 World Cup qualification.
