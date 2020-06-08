Serie A: Training has been very difficult - Agyemang Babu

Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu says it has not been easy for Serie A club Hellas Verona players during their most recent training session.
The Serie A has been suspended since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic which has infected millions of people around the world and killed thousands.
Italy's sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora has confirmed that the league will return on June 20 and August 20 set as deadline for finishing of the 2019/20 season.
In view of this, teams have been getting in shape for the restart and have commenced contact training.
"It's been very difficult after two and a half months of no training, but this is our job and this is the situation we are in, we don't have any option than to abide with and keep our selves and be ready for the games left.
''Seriously we need to be very careful because obviously there will be a lot of injuries after two and half months of inactivities and more so it looks like we will be playing every 3 days and it will be very difficult.''
The midfielder further insists his side would be ready for the restart
"Seriously I need to compliment the board and the coach Ivan Jurić, you see in training that the boys are angry for success.''
''We just need to take good care of ourselves, train well right now so that at the game time we wouldn't have too many problems.''
''We want to get 40 points to secure ourselves in the league."