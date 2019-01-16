Seth Painstil scores twice in FC Admira Wacker win over FCM Arkadia Traiskirchen

Former Tema Youth striker Seth Paintsil scored twice for FC Admira Wacker win over FCM Arkadia Traiskirchen on Tuesday after coming from the bench.
FC Admira Wacker defeated FCM Arkadia Traiskirchen a 4-0 in a mid-season friendly.
Australia international Patrick Schmidt bagged two goals on the 17th and 30th minute to end the first department of the match in a 2-0 victory.
The 22-year-old Ghanaian was introduced on the 46th minute of the match.
Two minutes later, Paintsil extended the lead for the Austrian Bundesliga side with a beautiful goal.
He sealed their heavy victory over FCM Arkadia Traiskirchen with an audacious strike on the 75th minute of the game.
Before his injury, he netted two goals in 6 appearances for FC Admira Wacker.
