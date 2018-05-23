Sharks & Medeama to replay ZCPL matchday 8 game

Elmina Sharks and Medeama SC have been ordered by the Disciplinary Committee (DC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to replay their match day eight game in the Zylofon Cash Premier League (ZCPL).
The game was abandoned after referee Nuhu Liman suffered a head injury when he was hit by an object by supporters at the Nduom Sports Stadium.
Medeama accused Elmina Sharks of attacking referee Liman but the Elmina based club insisted that the referee slipped and injured himself.
Read also:Unai Emery: Arsenal name former PSG boss as successor to Arsene Wenger
According to the DC, Sharks had breached Articles 35(2), 35(4), 35(7d) and 35(9) of the GFA General Regulations and Article 66(1&3) of the GFA Disciplinary Code.
The team was fined GHS5,000 out of which GHS2,000 should be given to referee Liman as compensation.
In addition, the club was asked to deploy a movable tunnel by the beginning of next season and that was to checked and supervised by the Club Licensing Committee.
Elmina Sharks General Manager, George Wiredu, was warned never to enter the inner perimeter when league matches were ongoing, else he would suffer a ban.
The same directive was issued to the CEO and Communication Director of Medeama, James Essilfie and Patrick Akoto respectively at the ruling.
Messrs Wiredu, Essilfie and Akoto were said to be in breach of Article 41(3)(5) of the GFA Status and the DC came to a decision “after studying the match reports and watching the video of the match”.