Sports Authourity locks down Theodosia Okoe Hockey stadium

The Ghana Hockey Association and the National Sports Authority continue their struggle for complete control of the Theodosia Okoe Hockey pitch barely a fortnight after an impressive performance on the continental stage that saw Ghana clinch three medals; GRA Men and Women bagging silver with Ghana Police ladies taking home bronze.
The Theodosia Okoe Hockey pitch which was put up in 2008 by the then President John Evans Atta-Mills of blessed memory has for recent weeks been the main focus of struggle between the aforementioned bodies.
The edifice until recently has been in the care and custody of the Hockey Association in terms of maintenance and financing till the Regional Sports Association led by Mr. Idrissu completed a shocking takeover in May 2018.
The takeover was not duly accepted by the hockey populace due to the past records of the RSA in the maintenance of Sports facilities just to mention a few; Accra Sports Stadium and the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex.
The RSA succeeded and within few months started showing traits of how poor things can go under them- the hostel facilty at the stadium was rented out to students of Ghana Institute of Journalism while sports girls and boys who were due for a national competition at the Accra Sports Stadium were made to sleep in the poorly ventilated changing rooms.
With just few weeks to start the new league season, clubs are preparing tirelessly to ensure they have a better season and this is backed by vigorous training on the pitch.
However, the RSA under the auspices of the NSA has locked down the pitch denying access to any hockey player without notice from them. The reason being poor management by the hockey fraternity leading to millions of Ghana cedis in debt; electricity and water.
“The clubs were previously paying to the Hockey Association before allowed access to the pitch and those monies were used in maintaining the pitch and other miscellaneous but the Sports Authority want the monies paid to them henceforth”, said Mr Nashiru Yakubu, General Secretary of the Ghana Hockey Association.
“We are not going to allow that happen again. Anyone who wants to use the pitch will have to seek permission from us henceforth else be denied access”, Mr Iddrisu lamented.
“If anything should happen to anyone on the pitch, the RSA will be held responsible hence we have to ensure that things are done accordingly. You will not be allowed access unto the pitch without permission”, stressed the RSA Boss, Mr. Iddrisu.
The Ghana Hockey Association however remain the custodians of the gym as well as an office while the RSA takes over the hostel facility, vip lounge, conference room and other notable offices including the playing surface.
The pitch remains locked as both parties meet tomorrow Saturday 12th January, 2019 at the stadium’s conference room. The Stadium since it’s construction, has hosted the Hockey Africa Nations Cup, World League round one, Africa Cup for Club Champions and many local competitions.
Source: isports360.com