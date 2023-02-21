Sports Ministry donates GHc50k to Sellas Tetteh to support medical expenses

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has made a GHC50,000 donation to former Black Satellites coach Sellas Tetteh to help cover his medical expenses.
Tetteh has been trending on social media in recent weeks after he revealed that he has still not been paid for leading the Black Satellites to become world champions in 2009.
A statement from the Ministry said the donation was made on behalf of President Akufo-Addo to help Tetteh cater for his medical needs.
“The Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie, on Monday 20th February 2023, led a delegation of officials from the Ministry to pay a visit to the ailing former coach of the Black Satellites, Mr. Sellas Tetteh at his residence in Accra,” the statement said.
“The purpose of the visit was to ascertain the health condition of the coach and also to make a cash donation of Fifty thousand Ghana cedis (GHc50,000) on behalf of H.E @NAkufoAddo to meet the medical expenses of the coach.”
Tetteh’s brother, Michael Lassey Teivi, thanked the Ghanaian President, Akufo Addo, for the donation and pledged to use the funds appropriately.
This comes after Ghana captain Andre Ayew earlier made a donation to Tetteh last week following his public appeal.
Ayew served as captain under Tetteh when the Black Satellites were crowned U20 world champions in 2009 after beating Brazil in the final.