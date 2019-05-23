St Gallen's Nuhu Musah crowns Black Stars call up with a goal against Young Boys

Ghanaian international Nuhu Musah was on target for St Gallen on Wednesday in their 4-1 thumping over Young Boys in the Swiss Super League.

The youngster on Wednesday, May 22 got his maiden call up to the Senior National Team and what a way to crown the day with his first goal ever for St Gallen.

He broke the virginity of the game in the 20th minute with a header for his side. St Gallen scored two further goals before the visitors pulled one back to leave the score at 3-1.

The former New Edubiase defender was included in the Black Stars preliminary squad who will be going on 3 weeks camping in Dubai.

Fellow Ghanaian Majeed Ashimeru secured their emphatic victory when he broke free in the box before chipping the goalkeeper.

Nuhu Musah, however, must pull his weight as he will be fighting for a slot in the defenders' position John Boye (Metz, France), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England, Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffenheim, Germany,) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belgium), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey), and Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak, Ghana).

