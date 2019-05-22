AFCON 2019: Gyan included in Kwesi Appiah's preliminary squad

Head coach of the Black Stars, Kwasi Appiah has named a 29-man preliminary squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 29-man squad consist of three goalkeepers, ten defenders, eleven midfielders and five strikers.

The 32nd edition of Africa's flagship football tournament begins on 21st June 2019 and it's the first time in the history of the competition that it has been expanded to 24 teams.

The team will fly to Dubai on Saturday on, June 1 to start their three-weeks camping ahead of the tournament. Of the 29 players, the final 23 will be named to represent Ghana at the tournament.

Ghana will kickstart her campaign against Benin on June 25, four days before facing defending champions Cameroon.

The Black Stars last Group game will be against Guinea-Bissau on July 2.

Below is the full list:

Goalkeepers

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa,) Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, Montbeliard, France), and Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Defenders

John Boye (Metz, France), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England, Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffenheim, Germany,) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belgium), Nuhu Musa (St Gallen, Switzerland), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey), and Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak, Ghana)

Midfielders

Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionale, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (New York FC, USA), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew ( Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Yaw Yeboah (Numancia, Spain), Abdul Fatawu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Strikers

Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Abdul Majeed Waris ( Nantes, France), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey and Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain).

The technical handlers of the Black Stars have been charged to win the ultimate after 37 years of trophy drought.

The GFA Normalization Committee have lined up two high profile preparatory matches for the Black Stars against Namibia and South Africa.



Meanwhile, the following are the additional backroom staff joining the Black Stars technical team for the competition.



They are;



1. Coach David Duncan (Scout)



2. Coach Didi Mas- Ud Dramani (Scout)



3. Coach Sellas Tetteh (scout)



4. Patrick Ofori (Psychologist)



5. Samuel Kwame Ankomah (Masseur)



6. Jermaine Lopia (Video & match analyst)



7. Simon Copley (Physical trainer)