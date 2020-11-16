StarTimes issues warning against illegal broadcast of Ghana Premier League

Official broadcasters of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) StarTimes Ghana have issued a warning to media outlets and individuals to refrain from illegally covering the League.
StarTimes in a statement released on Monday, November 16, 2020, they will pursue legal actions against any media house, journalist, individual, football club among others who supply unauthorized footage via social media including Youtube Facebook etc through mobile phones from the various match centers or from the StarTimes decoder.
The broadcasters firm also named a number of media outlets it intend to drag before the law courts illegally broadcasting Asante Kotoko's matchday 1 Ghana Premier League cash against Eleven Wonders.
StarTimes emerged winners of the competitive bidding process after the GFA accepted their offer, which was the best among other bids on January 8, 2020.
The Chinese TV broadcaster completed a deal to broadcast live the Ghana Premier League as well as the FA Cup matches for the next five years in a deal worth USD$5.25 million.