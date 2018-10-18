StarTimes launches Ghana Challenge

StarTimes Ghana on Thursday, October 18, 2018, launched the maiden edition of sports and entertainment reality show dubbed Ghana Challenge.
The competition which will be held at the Bojo Beach Resort in Accra and is expected to feature hundreds of competitors who will strive to complete a series of obstacles courses with an aim to win It's cash prizes up to $5000.
Each competitor is expected to overcome various obstacles in the form of hurdles, rope climbing, digging, sack racing and a lot more within the shortest possible time to automatically qualify into the finals.
The competition which is the first of its kind in Ghana targeted at strengthening the bond between Ghanaian celebrities and their fans as they all participate on a common ground for the ultimate prize.
The head of marketing at StarTimes Ghana, Akofa Dzankui who explained the steps involved in registering for the competition promised viewers of fantastic viewing experience this Christmas.
“I’m ready for it and I have people who have said they want to compete with me so I’m throwing out the challenge to anyone out there. We want to package everything and make it available this yuletide. It is also available on the Adepa TV channel”, she said.
The competition will be premiered on the StarTimes Adepa TV channel in December as one of the key entertainment contents for the Christmas.
