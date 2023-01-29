Prime News Ghana

SWAG Awards: Mohammed Kudus named 2022 Personality of the Year

By Vincent Ashitey
Ajax and Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been named Sports Personality of the Year at the 47th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards.

Kudus was honoured for his performances for both his club and national team in 2022 which included scoring twice at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The award ceremony took place on Saturday, January 28.

He beat off competition from sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah, amateur boxer Abraham Mensah for the enviable prize which was won by Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, Samuel Takyi, in December 2021.

Below is the full list of winners

 

SWAG Sports Personality Of The Year – Mohammed Kudus

Footballer of the Year Award – Mohammed Kudus

SWAG Sports Journalist of the Year Award – Juliet Bawuah

SWAG President’s Award – Charles Osei-Asibey

– Ackah Anthony

Tennis Player Of The Year – Samuel Osei Agbesi Antwi

Female Footballer of the Year – Ophelia Amponsah (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)

Footballer of the Year (Home) – Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Accra Hearts Of Oak)

Athlete Of The Year (Female) – Deborah Acquah (Long Jump)

Athlete of the Year (Male) – Joseph Paul (200MTS)

Club of the Year 2022 – Ampen Darkoah Ladies FC

Dedication & Valour Award – Lepowura M.N. Jawula

SWAG Top 5 Federations – Ghana Boxing Federation

  • Ghana Athletics
  • Ghana Armwrestling
  • Ghana Boxing Authority
  • Ghana Cycling Federation

Lifetime Achievement Award – Emmanuel Awuley Quaye

  • Nii Dodoo Ankrah

Corporate Award – iMax Media Group

  • Captain One Golf Society
  • SES HD Plus
  • Tennis Foundation
  • OneOnOne Foundation
  • Right To Dream

Coach of the Year – Joe Nana Adarkwa

Amateur Boxer Of The Year – Abraham Mensah

Special & Meritorious Award – Christine Ashley (Ghana Chess)

  • Danny List (International Amateur Boxer)
  • Rustum Gameli Senorgbe (Referee)
  • Kingsley Owusu Achiaw (Bechem United)
  • Reks Brobbey (Ghana’s Fastest Human)
  • Ashford Tettey Oku (Football Administrator)

Discovery of the Year – Joseph Commey

  • Raphael Nii Ankrah

Para Athlete Of The Year – Patricia Nyamekye

Armwrestler of the Year – Grace Mintah

Female Hockey Player Of The Year – Adizatu Sulemana (GRA Ladies)

ProGolfer Of The Year – Kojo Barni (Damang Golf Club)

Cyclist of the Year – Anthony Boakye

Cricketer Of The Year – Samson Awiah Aweh

Table Tennis Most Exciting Player – Israel Akili

Swimmer of the Year – Abeiku Gyeke Jackson

Volleyball Player of the Year – Rashaka Katadat (Ghana Army)

Chess Players of the Year – Dr. Kwabena Adu Poku

Badminton Player of the Year – Alphous Kelvin