SWAG Awards: Mohammed Kudus named 2022 Personality of the Year

Ajax and Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been named Sports Personality of the Year at the 47th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards.
Kudus was honoured for his performances for both his club and national team in 2022 which included scoring twice at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The award ceremony took place on Saturday, January 28.
He beat off competition from sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah, amateur boxer Abraham Mensah for the enviable prize which was won by Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, Samuel Takyi, in December 2021.
Below is the full list of winners
SWAG Sports Personality Of The Year – Mohammed Kudus
Footballer of the Year Award – Mohammed Kudus
SWAG Sports Journalist of the Year Award – Juliet Bawuah
SWAG President’s Award – Charles Osei-Asibey
– Ackah Anthony
Tennis Player Of The Year – Samuel Osei Agbesi Antwi
Female Footballer of the Year – Ophelia Amponsah (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)
Footballer of the Year (Home) – Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Accra Hearts Of Oak)
Athlete Of The Year (Female) – Deborah Acquah (Long Jump)
Athlete of the Year (Male) – Joseph Paul (200MTS)
Club of the Year 2022 – Ampen Darkoah Ladies FC
Dedication & Valour Award – Lepowura M.N. Jawula
SWAG Top 5 Federations – Ghana Boxing Federation
- Ghana Athletics
- Ghana Armwrestling
- Ghana Boxing Authority
- Ghana Cycling Federation
Lifetime Achievement Award – Emmanuel Awuley Quaye
- Nii Dodoo Ankrah
Corporate Award – iMax Media Group
- Captain One Golf Society
- SES HD Plus
- Tennis Foundation
- OneOnOne Foundation
- Right To Dream
Coach of the Year – Joe Nana Adarkwa
Amateur Boxer Of The Year – Abraham Mensah
Special & Meritorious Award – Christine Ashley (Ghana Chess)
- Danny List (International Amateur Boxer)
- Rustum Gameli Senorgbe (Referee)
- Kingsley Owusu Achiaw (Bechem United)
- Reks Brobbey (Ghana’s Fastest Human)
- Ashford Tettey Oku (Football Administrator)
Discovery of the Year – Joseph Commey
- Raphael Nii Ankrah
Para Athlete Of The Year – Patricia Nyamekye
Armwrestler of the Year – Grace Mintah
Female Hockey Player Of The Year – Adizatu Sulemana (GRA Ladies)
ProGolfer Of The Year – Kojo Barni (Damang Golf Club)
Cyclist of the Year – Anthony Boakye
Cricketer Of The Year – Samson Awiah Aweh
Table Tennis Most Exciting Player – Israel Akili
Swimmer of the Year – Abeiku Gyeke Jackson
Volleyball Player of the Year – Rashaka Katadat (Ghana Army)
Chess Players of the Year – Dr. Kwabena Adu Poku
Badminton Player of the Year – Alphous Kelvin