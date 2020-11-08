'Take good care of Jordan Ayew' - Crystal Palace boss tells GFA

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is not a happy man as some of his African players including Jordan Ayew are going to represent their countries during the international break.
Palace's Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp, have received call-ups for Ghana's upcoming AFCON 2021 qualifiers doubleheader against Sudan this month.
Coaches normally are happy to see their stars go and perform for their countries.
However, since the outbreak of Covid-19, the scenario has changed. The last time Jordan Ayew went for an international assignment with the Black Stars he and 6 others contracted Covid-19 which led the former Swansea City striker to miss games on his return to Palace.
READ ALSO: AFCON 2021 qualifiers: CK Akonnor names Black Stars squad for Sudan doubleheader ...
But the Ghana Football Association said in a statement that they adhered to all the strict COVID-19 protocols in Ghana’s friendly games against Mali (October 09) and Qatar (October 12) in Turkey.
And as the 29-year-old has been named in CK Akonnor 23-man squad for the AFCON 2021 qualifiers against Sudan, Roy Hodgson has charged the Ghana Football Association to take good care of their star man.
"I am a little bit disappointed that players are going to go as far as Africa to play matches," the Palace manager admitted. "I don’t know that in this COVID world and environment in which we live, it is really great news to be sending your players to places like Sudan and Mauritius.
"But it is something that we probably have to do, but I am just hoping this time the countries that they go and play for will look after them well because the last time we lost Jordan Ayew for two weeks."
Ghana will on Thursday, November 12, 2020 take on the North Africans in the first of a doubleheader tie at the Cape Coast stadium, before travelling to Khartoum, five days later for the reverse fixture.
READ ALSO: AFCON 2021 qualifiers: Sudan coach names squad to face Ghana
Coach CK Akonnor is seeking to continue with the teams flying start to the qualifiers following victories against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.
Ghana top Group F with 6 points.