Thibaut Courtois: Chelsea agree deal with Real Madrid, Mateo Kovacic to go other way

By Mutala Yakubu
Chelsea have agreed a deal to sell Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid, with Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic moving to Stamford Bridge on loan from the Spanish club.

The Blues say the deal is still subject to Courtois agreeing personal terms and completing a medical.

Real plan to present the 26-year-old, who will sign a six-year deal, as their new signing at 12:00 BST on Thursday.

Source: BBC

