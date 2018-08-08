Thibaut Courtois: Chelsea agree deal with Real Madrid, Mateo Kovacic to go other way

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sell Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid, with Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic moving to Stamford Bridge on loan from the Spanish club.
The Blues say the deal is still subject to Courtois agreeing personal terms and completing a medical.
Real plan to present the 26-year-old, who will sign a six-year deal, as their new signing at 12:00 BST on Thursday.
We have tonight agreed terms with Real Madrid for the transfer of Thibaut Courtois, subject to the agreement of personal terms and a medical. As part of the deal, Mateo Kovacic will join Chelsea on a season-long loan.https://t.co/WXhHzEdf6D— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 8, 2018
Source: BBC