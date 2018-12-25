Thomas Partey refutes 'unhappiness' claims

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has refuted and clarified claims about his future at Atletico Madrid.
The midfield Dynamo granted an interview over the weekend expressing his unhappiness with the Rojiblancos. He told Gol “Sometimes I feel unhappy at Atlético," You have to play in the important games to feel happy, to feel stronger and more confident.” There have been games that I have played well,”
He is however said that the interview has been misconstrued and that Atletico Madrid is the club he wants to be to perpetuate his career.
”On Saturday after the game I made some comments that haven't been taken as they were meant to be understood and I would like to explain myself more clearly. Atlético is the club where I want to be and where I would like to continue to grow as a player, because of the club and because of the fans."
"It is true that I feel I can still be even more important and that's why I work hard every day. I don't want to settle for less and that is good for me to be the best player I can be. Happy Christmas and Aupa Atleti!” He tweeted
Per media speculations, several European clubs are chasing for the signature of Partey, notably Premier League giants Arsenal.