Three players who could follow Yacouba out of Kotoko

Asante Kotoko have agreed to open negotiations with Zesco United for the transfer of players star striker Songne Yacouba and winger Emmanuel Gyamfi.
The duo were instrumental for Kotoko in their African campaign and if all the formalities are met and they depart, it could create a huge void in the team.
Here we look at other players who could follow them out of the club.
Felix Annan
Arguably the best keeper in Ghana now. Annan has seen his stock rise after putting in a man-of-the-match performance in Kotoko's African campaign. It won't be long before he leaves the shores of Ghanan if he maintains his form.
He made his debut for the Black Stars last month which has further boost his reputation. Suitors will be watching him keenly as officially organised football has returned to Ghana.
Kwame Bonsu
Talent, Talent, Talent.
Kwame Bonsu is one of the talented midfielders in the country. "Conte" as affectionately known earned rave reviews for the exceptional performances he shown in the CAF Confederation Cup for his side. Performances which earned him his debut call up to the Black Stars where he played against Mauritania in a friendly on March 26.
You watch him play and you will wonder why he is playing here in Ghana. Bonsu who was playing for Swedish Geifle IF returned to Ghana to relaunch his career with Kotoko after serving 13 months of a two-year prison sentence over accusations he raped his wife.
Amos Frimpong
The dependable right-back is one of the finest in the local league. Amos has been with the Porcupine Warriors for the past eight years and his stock keeps rising. He put in a shift in Kotoko's African Campaign as his effort was rewarded with a maiden call-up to the Senior national team. He made his debut for the Blacks Stars on March 26, 2019, in a friendly against Mauritania.
