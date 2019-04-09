Kotoko open negotiations to sell Yacouba and Gyamfi to Zesco United

Asante Kotoko have agreed to open negotiations with Zesco United for the transfer of players Songne Yacouba and Emmanuel Gyamfi.
The Zambian club tabled a bid to Kotoko last week, and the Porcupines have replied saying they are willing to sell their striker and midfielder respectively once the price and transfer agreement is good.
The decision comes after a management meeting in Kumasi on Monday, April 8, after which they inked their response and demands to the Zambian giant.
According to deputy Greater Accra Representative, Nana Kwame Dankwah, the Reds will release Yacouba once they have turned in a massive bid for their prized asset and with Emmanuel Gyamfi they have asked Zesco United to delay on Gyamfi's movement until the end of the ongoing Special Cup even if an agreement is reached between the two clubs.
"Zesco United sent us bids last week to request for Yacouba and Gyamfi, and we met and agreed today that we will sell but on condition that they met our demands," he told Express App.
"We have quoted some figures which I can't reveal now. It depends on them meeting our asking price and other requests."
"Already, Yacouba has made it clear to us that he wants to leave, so we wrote to Zesco United that we are prepared to release the player," Nana Kwame said when asked about what the 'other requests' were.
"But for Gyamfi, we have asked Zesco United negotiate, but allow the player to remain with us throughout the Special Cup even if we are to reach an agreement."
The duo were instrumental for Kotoko in their African campaign.
Read also:
Zesco United make official inquiry for Songne Yacouba
South African giants Orlando Pirates express interest in signing Kotoko striker Songné Yacouba