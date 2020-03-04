PrimeNewsGhana

Turkish Women's Cup: Black Queens face Chile today

By Vincent Ashitey

Black Queens will get their debut outing in the Turkish Women’s Cup competition today, March 4.

The Ghana female senior national team are housed in Group B of the 8-nation invitational tournament with Chile, Northern Ireland B and fellow Africans Kenya.

Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo’s side will face Chile in their opening group match at Starlight Sports Complex.

The Black Queens will then come up against Northern Ireland B team and Kenya on March 7 and 10 respectively to complete the group stage.

Ghana arrived in the Turkish city of Alanya last weekend and have been getting themselves in shape for the tournament.

Coach Tagoe-Quarcoo said: “So far everything is going on well here. We have been training here [Turkey] and everything looks well.”

“The players are responding positively to the training and I think we will do well in this competition.”

Kickoff for the Chile game is at 16:00 local time.

Black Queens Fixtures:

March 4: Chile vs Ghana – 16:00 – Starlight Sport Complex

March 7: Northern Ireland B vs Ghana – 18:00 – Gold City Sport Complex

March 10: Ghana vs Kenya – 16:00 - Starlight Sport Complex