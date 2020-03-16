Tyson Fury could face eight-year ban as UKAD launch fresh investigation

All schools closed down March 16 over Covid-19 President Akufo-Addo has ordered for the closure of all schools in the country.

Watch Live : Govt briefs Ghanaians on Covid-19 The government is currently briefing Ghanaians on the update of Covid-19 in the…

Kwahu Traditional Council calls off Easter Celebrations over Covid-19 The Traditional Council of Kwahu in the Eastern Region has called off this…

Coronavirus: Ronaldo converts his hotels into temporary hospitals Cristiano Ronaldo will convert all of his hotels in Portugal into temporary…

Dettol supports government drive to fight coronavirus Corporate Ghana has joined the government’s campaign to sensitize Ghanaians…

Gov't issues travel advisory over Covid-19 The government of Ghana has issued travel advice to prevent the spread of…