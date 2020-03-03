Date and venue confirmed for Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy fight

Opoku Agyemang scores 9th goal in Medeama win over Olympics Prince Opoku Agyemang registered his ninth goal of the season for Medeama as…

Rafael Nadal beats Taylor Fritz to clinch Mexican Open title World number two Rafael Nadal has won his third Mexican Open title after…

Medeama coach Boadu returns to the dugout against Great Olympics Medeama SC head coach Samuel Boadu will be in the dugout when they take on…