U23 AFCON Q: Black Meteors progress to next stage after 4-0 aggregate win over Gabon

The Black Meteors of Ghana have progressed to the next stage of the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Black Meteors who won the first leg 4-0 against Gabon at the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday were able to hold their lines as they drew 0-0 in the second leg in Libreville.
Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his charges despite the goalless draw advance on a 4-0 aggregate.
They will now face the winner of the game between Algeria and Equatorial Guinea in the last round of the qualifying series.
The 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations will be the 3rd edition of the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations, the quadrennial international age-restricted football championship organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the men's under-23 national teams of Africa.
The tournament was initially scheduled to take place in Zambia, but they withdrew from hosting in July 2017.
Egypt was announced as the new host nation of the tournament by CAF on 23 September 2017.
The tournament will determine which three African teams will compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Japan.
Nigeria are the defending champions.
