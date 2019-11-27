UCL: Chelsea draw against Valencia, Zenit ease past Lyon

Chelsea and Valencia shared spoils in their penultimate game in the UEFA Champions League at the Mestalla Stadium.
The two sides played a pulsating 2-2 game to leave Group H wide opened as they are both tied on 8 points.
Following an opening exchange in the opening 20 minutes Valencia had the first real chance to break the deadlock but Maxi Gomez fluffed his lines, he again missed a carbon copy moments later.
Abraham thought he has given Chelsea in the 37 minute the lead only for Jasper Cillessen to produce a wonderful save by tipping the ball to corner.
Minutes later Carlos Soler tap home a cross from Rodrigo from the right flank to give Valencia the lead.
Kovacic quickly cancelled out the deficit for Chelsea as the first half ended 1-1. Michy Batshuayi was introduced in place of Tammy Abraham due to injury as the second department kicked off.
Chelsea doubled the lead 5 minutes after the recess through Christian Pulisic. Valencia were awarded a penalty after Jorginho was penalised for fouling Gaya but Daniel Parejo missed from the spot as the score remained 2-1.
Daniel Wass equalised in the 82nd as Rodrigo missed a sitter injury-time sitter to win the game for Valencia.
Elsewhere Zenit beat Olympique Lyon 2-0 with goals from Artem Dzyuba and Magomed Ozdoev either of the half to collect the maximum points.