UCL: Chelsea draw against Valencia, Zenit ease past Lyon

By Vincent Ashitey

Chelsea and Valencia shared spoils in their penultimate game in the UEFA Champions League at the Mestalla Stadium.

The two sides played a pulsating 2-2 game to leave Group H wide opened as they are both tied on 8 points.

Following an opening exchange in the opening 20 minutes Valencia had the first real chance to break the deadlock but Maxi Gomez fluffed his lines, he again missed a carbon copy moments later.

Abraham thought he has given Chelsea in the 37 minute the lead only for Jasper Cillessen to produce a wonderful save by tipping the ball to corner.

Minutes later Carlos Soler tap home a cross from Rodrigo from the right flank to give Valencia the lead.

Kovacic quickly cancelled out the deficit for Chelsea as the first half ended 1-1. Michy Batshuayi was introduced in place of Tammy Abraham due to injury as the second department kicked off.

Chelsea doubled the lead 5 minutes after the recess through Christian Pulisic. Valencia were awarded a penalty after Jorginho was penalised for fouling Gaya but Daniel Parejo missed from the spot as the score remained 2-1.

Daniel Wass equalised in the 82nd as Rodrigo missed a sitter injury-time sitter to win the game for Valencia.

Elsewhere Zenit beat Olympique Lyon 2-0 with goals from Artem Dzyuba and Magomed Ozdoev either of the half to collect the maximum points.

 