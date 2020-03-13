Uefa to discuss possibility of postponing Euro 2020

Arsenal manager Arteta tests positive for coronavirus Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus and the club's…

Premier League suspended until April 3 amid coronavirus outbreak All elite football in England has been suspended until at least 3 April as a…

GFA issues statement on coronavirus The Ghana Football Association wishes to inform stakeholders and the entire…

Sellas Tetteh steps down as Sierra Leone coach Sellas Tetteh has stepped down from his position as the head coach of…