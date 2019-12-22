VIDEO: Daniel Dubois knocks out Kyotaro Fujimoto in round two to extend unbeaten record

British heavyweight Daniel Dubois extended his unbeaten record with a stunning knockout win over Kyotaro Fujimoto at London's Copper Box Arena.
Dubois, 22, has been widely tipped to emerge as a contender for a world title and dominated his Japanese opponent, flooring him with a jab in round two.
Fujimoto got back to his feet but a brutal right hand left him in need of medical attention on the canvas.
"I landed a sweet shot and that was goodnight," said Dubois.
"I just thought after the first couple of shots I had to pace myself and let him come to me. I knew I had the power and was really confident in what I was going to do."
Fujimoto had 21 wins from his 22 previous bouts but in his first contest outside of Japan he was visibly weary of the power carried by the taller home fighter. He quickly received oxygen in the ring after being floored when Dubois timed a shot perfectly just as his opponent had moved to throw.
Dubois has now stopped 13 of his 14 opponents and his promoter Frank Warren has spoken about him moving towards a mandatory position for a world-title shot late in 2020.
"We are going to do a big show at the O2 Arena in April which will feature Daniel and I hope it will be a big fight for him," said Warren.
"We have made offers to a lot of top British guys. We have offered Dereck Chisora. He'd have no problem facing a Dillian Whyte or a Joe Joyce."
Joyce was ringside and welcomed the challenge but he must first face Germany's Marco Huck for the European title in Hannover on 11 January.
