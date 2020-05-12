VIDEO: Don't compare Partey to 'senior man' Essien - Stonebwoy

Ghana Afropop and Dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, known by his stage name Stonebwoy has added his voice to the ongoing debate about who the best midfielder is between Thomas Partey and Michael Essien.
According to 'Sobolo' hitmaker, it's a non-starter for people to compare the Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey to the former Chelsea player Michael Essien.
He added that Essien is a senior man in the game and that respect should be accorded him.
The duo have attracted comparisons from fans in the past week due to their impressive performances for club and country.
Their comparison set Twitter ablaze over the weekend as some users said it is wrong to compare the Atletico Madrid midfielder to Essien while others claim Partey is the better player of the two.