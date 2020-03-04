VIDEO: Ghana striker David Accam survives tornado scare in USA

Ghana striker, David Accam has survived a major tornado swept through Nashville, Tennessee in the United States of America, where the player resides.

According to CNN, 9 people have lost their lives and numerous homes have been destroyed by the tornado.

The Nashville Soccer Club winger, Accam tweeted a video of his apartment in a mess after the tornado had passed.

The 27-year-old described the event as the “craziest night ever. Thank God we survived”.

The winger was left unharmed.