VIDEO: Hearts of Oak final training ahead of Kotoko game

Hearts of Oak held their final training session at the Pobiman complex ahead of their game against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in the 2019 Presidential Cup on Sunday.
The Phobians will lock horns with the Porcupine Warriors for the bragging rights at the Baba Yara stadium today December 22, having lost to the same opposition in the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee Special Competition semi-finals.
Both teams have been preparing rigorously for the start of the new season and will use this game to sharpen the rough edges ahead of the upcoming 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season which is scheduled to kick off on the weekend of 27-29 December.